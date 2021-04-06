WAVERLY – Wartburg College split Saturday’s doubleheader at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Wartburg won the first game 17-3 and lost the second 14-3.
The Knights (7-11, 5-7 American Rivers Conference) dropped their fourth series of the season.
Wartburg registered season highs of 17 runs off 18 hits during the third game of the weekend series Saturday.
Seven Knights notched multi-hit performances, led by three-hit games from freshman Keaton Gray and sophomore Cael Boehmer. Gray, and seniors Parker Ridge and Steven Lawrence also drove in three runs apiece.
Wartburg scored five runs in the first, seven in the sixth innings respectively, and it added five more in the seventh.
Sophomore pitcher Jacob Murray improved to 3-0 on the mound, pitching 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Sophomore reliever and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Malcolm Newell recorded the final two outs of the game and posted one strikeout.
During the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Nebraska Wesleyan prevailed in the series finale, tallying 14 runs off 14 hits.
NWU got on the board in the first, and scored four each in the third and fourth innings, respective, for the eventual game-winner.
Wartburg produced its offense during the fifth and seventh innings, scoring two in the fifth off RBI’s from Gray and junior Max Goodhue. Gray added another RBI off a sacrifice fly for the Knights’ third run of the game.
Freshman hurler William Armstrong suffered the loss for the Knights. Armstrong allowed five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Wartburg travels to Simpson College for a four-game series beginning April 10.
WARTBURG 17, NEBRASKA
WESLEYAN 3
Wartburg ................... 500 007 5 – 17 18 0
Nebraska Wesleyan ... 000 000 3 – 3 4 5
Wartburg pitching: Murray, Newell (7) and Boehmer/Stubitz (7). Nebraska Wesleyan pitching: Seifert, Harrison (4), Hughes (6), Ross (6), Sacco (7) and Haumowitz/Reynoso (7).
W: Murray (3-0). L: Seifert (0-1).
2B: Wartburg 6 (Gray, Goodhue, Walton 2, Boehmer, Butler), Nebraska Wesleyan 1 (Knox).
3B: Wartburg 1 (Goodhue).
HR: Wartburg 1 (Ridge), Nebraska Wesleyan 1 (Costello-Justus).
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 14,
WARTBURG 4
Wartburg ................... 000 020 1 – 3 7 2
Nebraska Wesleyan ... 014 400 5 – 14 14 3
Wartburg pitching: Armstrong, Eybers 2), Ciero (5), Christopher (7) and Boehmer/Wessling (6). Nebraska Wesleyan pitching: Ward, Rump (7) and Haimowitz.
W: Ward (1-2). L: Armstrong (0-1).
2B: Wartburg 1 (Butler), Nebraska Wesleyan 4 (Ward, UNger, Schneidewind).
HR: Nebraska Wesleyan 1 (Knox).