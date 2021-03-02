WAVERLY – Wartburg College upset top-ranked Webster University 5-3 on Sunday afternoon to earn a weekend series split.
Webster shut out Wartburg 5-0 in the series opener on Saturday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois.
The Knights fought back for a 5-3 win Sunday for their first win of the season. Starting pitcher Darren Kilpatrick nearly tossed a complete game, allowing two earned runs, while the Knights’ offense helped seal the win with a three-run ninth inning.
In the third and sixth innings, Parker Ridge and Brett Kelting homered to give Wartburg a 2-1 lead. Webster tied the game 2-2 in the seventh inning after scoring on a wild pitch.
Ethan Hayes led off the top of the ninth with a ground-rule double to right field. Zachary Wesolowski pinch ran and came around to score on Max Goodhue’s RBI single to give the Knights a 3-2 lead. William Armstrong followed with a two-run double to score Carter Stubitz and Goodhue for the eventual game-winning runs.
Webster rallied in the bottom half with a pair of singles to trim Wartburg’s lead to 5-3. After a short rain delay, the Knights called on reliever Aaron Eybers, who forced a groundout to earn the save and clinch the Wartburg victory.
The Knights (1-1) head back to Sauget, Illinois, on Saturday or another set of nonconference games against Webster again and Benedictine University.
WEBSTER 5, WARTBURG 0
Wartburg College ...... 000 000 000 – 0 2 1
Webster University ... 100 000 04X – 5 5 1
Wartburg pitching: Gotte, Ciero (8), Eybers (8) and Stubitz.
Webster pitching: Mulhearn, Elges (9) and Goodman.
W: Mulhearn (1-0). L: Gotto (0-1).
WARTBURG 5, WEBSTER 3
Wartburg College ...... 001 001 003 – 5 8 1
Webster University ... 000 010 101 – 3 6 1
Wartburg pitching: Kilpatrick, Eybers (9) and Stubitz.
Webster pitching: Smevoll, Padilla (6), Anderson (9) and Goodman/LaRocco (6).
W: Kilpatrick 1-0. L: Padilla (0-1). S: Eybers (1).
2B: Wartburg 2 (Hayes, Armstrong), Webster 1 (Swords). HR: Wartburg 2 (Ridge, Kelting).