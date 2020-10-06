Mikayla Sidney, a Wartburg College student from Ankeny, is the most recent recipient of a scholarship facilitated by P.E.O. Chapter ML in Waverly.
Sidney received a $5,000 scholarship from the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund, Inc. The award is based on excellence in leadership and academics, participation in extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
A first-generation college student, Sidney is a Wartburg sophomore pursuing a double major in accounting and business. She is also a member of the women’s track and field team
The P.E.O Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women. On a national level, it has awarded $366 million to 113,000 recipients in the form of scholarships, grants and loans.