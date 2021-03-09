Thirty-seven Wartburg College students and recent graduates were recognized for their work with student media at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards during a virtual ceremony Thursday, Feb. 18.
Those honored are:
Hannah Calease Fox, of Waverly, who earned first place for Best Multimedia Slide Show and Best Short Documentary for her work on the capstone documentary “Beyond the Battlefield.”
Emily McCalla, of Waverly, who earned third place for Best Multimedia Slide Show for her work on the capstone documentary “Sowing Seeds: The Hilda Fedeler Story.”
Wartburg student media took home a total of 64 awards. The Trumpet, the college’s student-run newspaper, was named the News Media Organization of the Year for the second year in a row. KWAR was named the Radio Station of the Year.
Student media advisers are Ron Johnson (Knight Vision News), Pam Ohrt (KWAR) and Suzanne Behnke (Trumpet). Penni Pier, the department chair, oversees the Capstone program.
ICMA is made up of 12 Iowa colleges. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association’s conference.
