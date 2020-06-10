In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in police custody, the Wartburg College Student Senate announced via social media Friday that they would be donating $500 from their budget to Black Visions Collective (BLVC), a Minneapolis-based organization dedicated to “healing and transformative justice principles, intentionally develop our organization’s core ‘DNA’ to ensure sustainability, and develop Minnesota’s emerging Black leadership to lead powerful campaigns.”
“The $500 donated is sure to help the cause, but the support should not stop there,” the Wartburg Black Student Union told Waverly Newspapers. “The action behind the statements made is what matters. We are moving towards a better future for our student body as a whole.”
Over the weekend, President Darrel Colson pledged to make a personal donation to BLVC matching the Senate’s. He explained his decision in an email to students, saying that the college’s policies discourage donating donors’ gifts to other nonprofits.
The email also said alumni, Dean of Students Dr. Daniel Kittle and a diverse group of students are working together to begin improving upon diversity and inclusion on campus.
“.... your passionate expressions have been sobering. I see your comments. I hear your stories,” President Colson said. “I appreciate that you have taken the time to share your experiences so that we can better identify our weakness and continue to look for ways to improve.”
In both statements from President Colson and Student Senate, links to resources such as movies, books and petitions to sign were included. To learn more about BLVC, visit https://www.blackvisionsmn.org/about. To read the full statement from Wartburg Student Senate, visit https://www.facebook.com/Wartburg-College-Student-Senate-159663814046400/ and to view the statement from President Colson, visit https://bit.ly/374qdWq