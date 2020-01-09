WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 472 students who were named to the 2019 Fall Term Dean’s List.
Those honored include:
Waverly: Paige Amsberry, Samuel Bast, Haley Beckert, Sarah Campbell, Payton Draper, Angela Kragness, Sanah Munir, Andrew Newell, Malcolm Newell, Madison Overmann, Noah Solheim, Patricia ten Hoeve, Abigael Thier and Brianna Whitney
Denver: Haley Barkau, Gabrielle Corday, Bo McMahon and Annabella Place
Fredericksburg: Kayla Britt, Chandler Njus, Bridget Schaufenbuel and Connor Schult
Nashua: Devin Geer and Emma Sinnwell
Sumner: ChyAnne Jha, Brett Meyer and Natalie Risse.
Shell Rock: William Dix and Olivia Hobson
Allison: Addyson Clark
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,505 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.