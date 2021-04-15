Ace Media will premiere the documentary “Changing Hearts and Minds: The Ruby Sutton Story” at 1:30 p.m. April 19 on Wartburg College’s livestreaming service, Knight Vision.
Production of the film is the final project for fourth-year students graduating from the college’s Department of Journalism & Communication. The Ace Media team includes Ethan Pfaltzgraff, of Readlyn, a videographer on the project.
Ruby Sutton was an activist from Dubuque, who effectively and tirelessly dedicated her life to equity, support and justice for all people in a time when Dubuque was one of the most racially divided cities in the Midwest.
Sutton worked at Operation: New View Community Action Agency from 1973 to 2009; served on the Education Committee for Affirmative Action; helped organize Dubuque’s NAACP chapter, serving as president from 1993-95; worked on Dubuque’s Human Rights Commission for 21 years; and volunteered with the Dubuque Community Food Pantry. In addition, Sutton served as a mediator for the city and helped design the city’s first diversity training.
In 1989, Sutton received the NAACP First Humanitarian Award, which was later renamed the “Ruby Sutton Award” in her honor. The Ruby Sutton Award exists to exemplify everything that Sutton stood for, including positive civic engagement, equality for all and the fight for racial justice
In 2015, the Dubuque Branch of the NAACP petitioned the city council to name the Multicultural Family Center after Sutton.
For more information about Ace Media and “Changing Hearts and Minds: The Ruby Sutton Story,” visit acemediaproductions.org.
Ace Media is a nonprofit, student-run production organization. Established in 2021 at Wartburg College, Ace Media is an organization dedicated to sharing true stories for social justice.
