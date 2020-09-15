WAVERLY – The Wartburg College men’s and women’s cross-country teams swept the John Kurtt Triangular on Saturday.
Wartburg won the 6k men’s team competition with 15 points, while the women’s team placed first in the 5k with 15 points.
Knights senior Joe Freiburger won the men’s individual title after crossing the finish line in 18 minutes, 49.2 seconds. Sophomore Christopher Collet took second (18:55.7), followed by juniors Alex Ille (19:00.2), Morgan Shirley-Fairbaim (19:12.8) and Dalton Martin (19:13.3). Senior Liam Conroy took fifth (19:30.2).
Luther College took second in the team race with 57 points, followed by the University of Dubuque at 67.
Wartburg sophomore Aubrie Fisher won the women’s race (18:28.6). Senior Carina Collet took second (18:37.5), followed by juniors Trinity Borland (19:25.3) and Moriah Morter (19:25.8), freshman Shaelyn Hostager (19:29.7) and sophomore Lexi Brown (19:37.3).
Luther finished second in the team race with 49 points, followed by Dubuque at 85.
“We were just looking at it as an opportunity to race, to compete,” Wartburg cross-country coach Ryan Chapman said. “I really reminded our athletes how fortunate we are in the American-River-Conference right now to be able to put these things on, and I thought our athletes, judged by the performances, they really didn’t hold back. They got after it. They took advantage of the opportunity.”
Wartburg travels to Cedar Rapids on Sept. 26 for a triangular against Coe College and Nebraska Wesleyan.