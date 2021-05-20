Wartburg College will recognize two outstanding high school teachers at a dinner Saturday, May 29, as part of the college’s Commencement weekend celebration.
Dain Leytem, an American government teacher at Dubuque Senior High School, and Trevor Mickelson, a social studies teacher at Waukee High School, were nominated by a member of the Class of 2021.
The winning teachers each received $500, and a $500 scholarship will be available to a rising senior who attends Wartburg from the recipient’s high school.
James Rettenmeier, a history major from Dubuque, said Leytem has the “ability to communicate complex concepts … in easy-to-understand and engaging ways.”
“Mr. Leytem inspired his students to do far more than pass an AP exam, he helped us develop independent opinions and thoughts, something crucial at the pivotal time before leaving high school and entering college or the workforce. That should be the goal of every teacher, and in that respect, Mr. Leytem by far exceeded that goal,” Rettenmeier wrote in his nomination.
Tori Richards, an elementary education and religion major from Waukee, said she felt out of her league walking into an Advanced Placement class full of juniors and seniors as a sophomore, but Mickelson always made her feel comfortable and welcome.
“Mr. Mickelson taught with energy and creativity. We often had engaging and lengthy discussions about European history, sports, work, current events and life,” she wrote in her nomination. “He treated us with respect and like the mature young adults we were becoming. Many days we started class with a question, and every voice was heard.”
Leytem also is the head boys cross country coach. As the adviser to Student Council, he instills and develops leadership skills among student leaders. In 2019 the council was selected to present at the Iowa Student Leadership Conference and in 2020 was recognized with a Meritorious Distinction award. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history education from Loras College in 2007 and a Master of Arts degree in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa in 2019.
Mickelson also is the assistant varsity boys basketball coach and has served as an adviser for student trips to Washington, D.C.; New York City; and Europe. In the community, he has been a religion course instructor at Lutheran Church of Hope and organized a cancer benefit for a close friend. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and mass communication from Iowa State University in 2009 and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Drake University in 2012.