WAVERLY – Upon the cancellation of the 2021 NCAA Division III winter sports championships, Wartburg College has organized an indoor track and field meet aiming to bring together some of the top student-athletes in D-III to Waverly competing in the ‘DIII Elite Indoor Championships’ March 12-13 at Hoover Fieldhouse.
Wartburg will invite the top 16 individual athletes and top 12 relay teams, as verified by TFRRS.org.
Individual, relay and team awards will be presented.
ATTENDANCE POLICY
No spectators will be permitted for the meet at Hoover Fieldhouse inside the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center due to the volume of participants and lack of adequately spaced viewing areas.
COVID-19 PROTOCOL: ALL student-athletes, coaches and meet workers must provide a negative COVID-19 test, taken the week of competition.
Additional information including meet schedule, entry fees, COVID-19 specifics, hotel details, registration criteria and overall meet dynamics with be released Thursday, Feb. 18.
“The ultimate goal of this meet is to provide an opportunity for our top-end athletes to compete to their highest ability,” Wartburg director of track and field Marcus Newsom said. “After losing four consecutive NCAA championships, these young men and women deserve a high-class meet experience. We believe that our facility provides an excellent venue for fast times and big marks. Also, our experience hosting both regional qualifiers and NCAA championship meets will help facilitate an exceptional weekend that will provide excitement and enthusiasm amidst a safe environment.”