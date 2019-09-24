In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Wartburg College Chapel, all are invited to a special chapel service and tree dedication Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10:15 a.m.
The service will start in the chapel and progress outside, weather permitting, to where the tree will be planted on the northeast side of the chapel.
The Alberta spruce is a partner to a plum tree planted by Wartburg faculty and staff in the Luthergarten in Wittenberg, Germany. That garden features 500 trees planted in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, and it was established as a sign of solidarity, connectedness and reconciliation of churches worldwide.
“With this partner tree, we celebrate the college’s roots as well as its global connections,” said Caryn Riswold, the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission.