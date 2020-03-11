The Wartburg men's and women's track & field teams are headed to Winston Salem, North Carolina, to compete in the 2020 NCAA Division III indoor national championships, taking place Friday and Saturday.
The meet will be held and hosted by JDL Fast Track. Wartburg is the only school in Division III to qualify all four relay teams, and is returning five individual indoor all-Americans from last year's championships.
On the men's side, four Knights have accepted entries for individual events. Additionally, Wartburg has qualified 4x400-meter relay and distance medley relay squads. The women qualified five in individual events along with 4x400-meter relay and DMR teams.
Entries
- Dallas Wright (200m, 400m)
- Wyatt Schmidt (800m)
- Dalton Martin (800m)
- Joe Freiburger (5K)
- 4x400
- Wright, Nick Kennicker, Jared Braun, Schmidt
- DMR
- Matt Heinzman, Grant Olson, Sam Madson, Caleb Appleton
- Erica Rittgers (800m)
- Aubrie Fisher (1 mile)
- Carina Collet (5K)
- Breya Christopher (High Jump)
- Anna Rehberg (Weight Throw)
- 4x400
- Jackie Ganshirt, Carson McSorley, Jaderial Staebler, Rittgers
- DMR
- Fisher, Trinity Borland, Brianna Dellamuth, Belle Tyynismaa
Schedule of events
The meet gets underway on Friday with field events at 9 a.m. (CT) and running events at 12 p.m.
Saturday field event finals begin at 10 a.m. and running events at 1:30 p.m.
Indoor nationals history
Last season, the Wartburg women took 27th with nine points, while the men tied for 42nd with five points.
The Knights earned six all-American finishes.
The women are three-time national indoor champions (2009, 2010, 2012).
In the polls
Nationally, the Wartburg men are ranked 10th by USTFCCA while the women are slotted at No. 11. The Knights tied for first in the Central Region with 40 All-Region honorees.