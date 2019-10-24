A trio of Midwestern educators will be the featured guest artists at the Wartburg College Trumpet Festival concert on Thursday, Oct. 31.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. Guest artists Amy Gilreath, Rolf Olson and Scott Olson will perform a number a pieces during the show. The Wartburg Trumpet Choir, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, Wartburg’s Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professor in Music Education, will perform “Prelude from Water Music” by George Handel and “Sonata Sancti Polycarpi” by Heinrich Biber.
The High School Festival Choir, also led by Muntefering, will play “Three for Four” and “Two Jazz Quartets” by James Olcott.
Gilreath is a founding member of the Stiletto Brass Quintet and has an active professional career as a performer and professor at Illinois State University. She also is the principal trumpet with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra. Rolf Olson is director of bands, professor of trumpet and chair of the music department at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. He also is a member of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Scott Olson is music instructor at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., and a member of the Sioux City Symphony.
Students from seven high schools from Iowa and Minnesota will participate in the one-day festival founded by Muntefering.
Participants include:
Charles City: Austin Connerley, Justin Heyer and Lewis Kiewel
Don Bosco (Gilbertville): Ryan Hayes, Joel Knepper and Madison Long
Mason City: Logan McDonough and Kaitlyn Walthall
New Prague (Minnesota): Janae Becher
North Cedar (Stanwood): Paige Hart, Macy Helmold, Toby Hollis, Caitlin Jensen and Jenna Syring
Ottumwa: Noah Hahn and Dominic Gerleman
Waverly-Shell Rock: Reagan Dahlquist, Will Lammers, Ellie Neuendorf, Nick Perrott, Cole Steege and Brady Wheeler