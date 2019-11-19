The Wartburg College symphonic band and the Turkey Valley High School band performed a symphonic band fall concert together at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. The concert was held recently in the church’s fellowship room.
A free-will offering was taken in support of the area’s non-profit organization, Retrieving Freedom, a service dog training organization that breeds and trains dogs to perform tasks assisting to meet the needs of veterans and autistic children.
The Wartburg College symphonic band is conducted by Dr. Scott Munterfering, and the Turkey Valley High School band is conducted by Melissa Meyer, a 2018 Wartburg graduate.