WAVERLY – Wartburg College knocked off Nebraska Wesleyan University 3-2 (26-28, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 15-7) during the season finale Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska, and earned a share of the 2021 American Rivers Conference championship.
Wartburg and Coe College each finished the condensed schedule with a 7-1 conference record to share the league crown, the sixth in a row for Wartburg.
Three Knights tallied double-digit kills on the day. Senior middle hitter Kylie Bildstein slammed a team-high 17 kills. Junior outside hitter Zaiah Quirk followed with 15, while junior outside hitter and former Janesville standout Kennedy Meister finished with 11. Bildstein also recorded a season-high eight blocks. Wartburg’s 11 team blocks also were a season-high.
Junior setter and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Claire Marsh, as well as senior setter Sydney Rottinghaus each notched double-doubles in assists and digs. Marsh paced the Knights with 32 assists. Marsh and senior libero Katie Foster, who starred for Charles City, shared the team lead with 23 digs.
The first set went into extras. Nebraska Wesleyan forced 15 Wartburg errors en route to a 28-26 win and a one set to none lead in the match. The Knights bounced back, though, taking the next two sets 25-19 and 25-20, respectively, to claim a 2-1 lead in the match. The Knights registered a game-high 16 kills with a .239 attack percentage in the second set.
Wartburg’s offense faltered in the fourth set, while Nebraska Wesleyan totaled 11 kills and took the set 25-17 to even the contest at two sets apiece.
In the final frame, the Knights put together a 7-0 run to claim a 9-3 lead, offering enough room to take the set 15-7 and the 3-2 victory.
Wartburg finished the regular season on a five-match win streak and turned in a 7-2 overall record.