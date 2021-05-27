Wartburg College will recognize 245 graduates from the Class of 2021 during its 169th Commencement ceremony Sunday, May 30.
Commencement will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Zimmerman Field in Walston-Hoover Stadium. During the ceremony 40 graduates from the Class of 2020 also will be recognized. The college offered all 2020 graduates, who were recognized in a virtual ceremony last spring, the opportunity to return for this celebration, which will be livestreamed at www.wartburg.edu/commencement.
The Class of 2021 includes 21 international students from 12 countries. About 60 members of the Class of 2021 are taking advantage of the college’s offer for a fifth-year tuition free and will be graduating at a later time.
Wartburg President Darrel Colson will give the charge to the class. The student speaker will be Ellie Roquet, a music education major from Johnston. The Regents Scholar was co-president of the Wartburg Ambassadors program and a member of the track and field team where she competed in high jump, triple jump and the javelin. Following graduation, Roquet will teach general music and choir in the Adel-De Soto-Minburn Community School District and serve as the show choir assistant at Waukee High School.
Dain Leytem, an American government teacher at Dubuque Senior High School, and Trevor Mickelson, a history and psychology teacher at Waukee High School, will be honored on Saturday, May 29, as outstanding high school teachers. Members of the Class of 2021 nominated them for significantly influencing their education.
The academic procession, led by faculty marshals Todd Reiher, professor of psychology, and Christine DeVries, professor of chemistry, will begin the Commencement ceremony.
International students bearing the flags of their countries, emeriti faculty, current faculty members, the graduating class and platform party will join the procession.