The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble will host its first concert of the season at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Due to COVID-19, the performance will be available exclusively on Knight Vision, Wartburg’s livestreaming network. There is no cost to view the livestream, which is available at https://www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/.
The Wind Ensemble will perform “Fanfare Nueve” by John Fannin, a powerful Spanish fanfare with a high-energy feel. Additional pieces will include “Procession of the Nobles” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, “Overture to Candide” by Leonard Bernstein and “The Melody Shop” by Karl King and arranged by Andrew Glover.
Leon Kuehner, a retired high school band director from Hampton, will direct the band, while Craig Hancock, director of bands and professor of music, is on sabbatical. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from the University of Northern Iowa. He has been president of the Iowa Bandmasters Association, state chair of the American School Band Directors Association and president of the Iowa High School Music Association.
Kuehner currently serves as executive director of the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education and co-administrator of the IAAE Model of Excellence Mentoring Program. He also teaches music classes for North Iowa Area Community College and the University of Iowa.
The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble is an auditioned 50-member group made up of the finest of the college’s wind and percussion players. Its members are first-year students through seniors and represent nearly every academic area on campus. Under Hancock’s direction, the Wind Ensemble has traveled the globe from Carnegie Hall to London, Munich, Prague, Tokyo, Beijing, and many points between. Each spring the ensemble tours for a week – two of three years domestically, followed by a month-long international tour in the third year.