WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s basketball was voted the preseason favorite to win the American Rivers Conference, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Knights, who have won four straight regular-season and A-R-C tournament titles, received 64 points and eight of a possible nine first-place votes.
Wartburg went 25-4 overall and 14-2 in the conference last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. It was Wartburg’s fifth consecutive and 14th overall appearance at the NCAA tournament.
Loras College was second with 51 points. Coe College and Simpson College tied for third with 48 points apiece, and Coe earned one first-place vote. Central College was fifth with 34 points, followed by Luther College (32), the University of Dubuque (23), Nebraska Wesleyan (13) and Buena Vista University (11).
Wartburg (2-0) opens A-R-C play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Dubuque at Levick Arena.
The 2020-21 conference season has been adjusted to an eight-game, single round-robin schedule with an all-comers tournament at the end of the season. It will be the first time all of the conference teams will be invited to the tournament, which usually has only six teams. The conference tournament champion receives the league’s automatic bid to the D-III tournament.