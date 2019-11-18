The Wartburg women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to No. 8-ranked Pomona-Pitzer in the second round of the NCCA Division III Women’s Soccer Championships on Sunday.
The Sagehens scored the lone goal of the game at the six-minute mark, giving Pomona-Pitzer a 1-0 advantage over the Knights.
Wartburg’s defense prevented its ranked opponent from recording any more goals for the remaining 84 minutes.
The Sagehens outshot the Knights 13-5 while Wartburg had a 3-0 corner kick advantage.
“This team has done so many amazing things this season,” head coach Tiffany Pins commented. “I’m so proud of them. They were an incredible group to work with and be around.”
The Orange and Black ended its season with an overall record of 15-3-3. Wartburg tallied a total of 53 goals over the season, with 14 players contributing a point, and only allowed 15 goals to opponents.
Wartburg’s appearance in the Round of 32 was the first since 2015, in which the Knights made it to the quarterfinals and fell 1-0 to Washington-St. Louis.