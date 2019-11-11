The Wartburg women’s soccer team clinched the spot as the American Rivers Conference champions, the first time since 2015 and third championship overall, after beating Luther 2-0.
At the 32-minute mark, Joy Smith scored the first goal of the game, her 10th of the season, off an assist by Annie Place, giving the Knights a 1-0 advantage at half.
“I’m really proud of this team,” said head coach Tiffany Pins, who earned her sixth and third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as the Knights’ head coach. “They have been so committed to our vision and play for each other.”
Twelve-minutes into the second half, Hailey Osburn scored the second goal for the Orange and Black off a penalty kick, her fourth of the season, giving Wartburg a 2-0 victory over the Norse.
The Knights outshot Luther 16-5 with nine shots on goal and had a 6-0 corner kick advantage.
Wartburg will find out its opponent for the NCAA Tournament on Monday. The NCAA selection show is sheduled to begin at 1 p.m.