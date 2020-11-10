WAVERLY – The Wartburg women’s cross country team earned a second consecutive American Rivers Conference title Saturday afternoon at Central College, compiling a team score of 24 points for the program’s 17th championship.
Aubrie Fisher led the Knights with an MVP finish, winning the 6k race with a time of 21 minutes, 56.85 seconds. Seven Knights received all-conference honors with top-15 finishes to tie a Wartburg school record, contributing to the best team finish since 2012 with 24 points.
Fisher finished seven seconds ahead of the runner-up, Kassie Rosenbum from Loras College. Wartburg’s Carina Collet, the former two-time A-R-C MVP, trailed and finished in third place, clocking a time of 22:25.
The trio of Fisher, Rosenbum and Collet were neck and neck until the three-mile mark when Fisher began to pull away and eventually claim her first career conference crown.
In addition, three Knights finished inside the top-10 along with the 11th and 12th place times. Shaelyn Hostager (fifth/23:10), Alexis Brown (seventh/23:18), Janelle Baeskens (eighth/23:35), Natalie Paulson (11th/23:45) and Trinity Borland (12th/23:47) earned all-conference honors.
Wartburg’s Ryan Chapman and Phil Spitzer were named coaching staff of the year.