WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s golf team placed second at the Wartburg Fall Invite at Prairie Links Golf Course over the weekend.
The Knights shot 646 as a team.
The University of Dubuque won the team title at 624. Luther College placed third at 649.
Wartburg senior Katie Choate finished fourth individually with a two-round scorecard of 13-over-par 157. Sophomore Ashley DeLong tied for fifth at 14-over-par 158, while classmate Jenna Krogulski tied for 10th at 19-over-par 163.
Dubuque’s Daniela Miranda won the individual title at 8-over-par 152.
Wartburg travels to Decorah for the Luther Invite on Sept. 19-20 at Oneota Golf and Country Club.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Wartburg Fall Invite
at Prairie Links Golf Course
Team Scores
1. University of Dubuque 624, 2. Wartburg College 646, 3. Luther College 649, Dubuque ‘B’ 666, Central College 669, Luther ‘B’ 766, Nebraska Wesleyan 776, Loras College 811, Simpson College 869.
Top 10 individuals
1. Miranda, Dubuque, 152; 2. Underwood, Central, 155; 3. Bunjes, Dubuque, 156; 4. Choate, Wartburg, 157; 5t. Bowers, Dubuque, 158; DeLong, Wartburg; Olson, Dubuque; Schultz, Luther; 9. Killeen, Dubuque ‘B’, 159; 10t. Kranz, Luther, 163; Krogulski, Wartburg.