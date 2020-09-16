WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s tennis team defeated Coe College 7-2 on Tuesday at Clark Racquet Center in Cedar Rapids.
The Knights improved to 3-0 on the season.
Wartburg sophomore and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Madison Overmann won her No. 1 singles match 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 over Ema Lassen. Overmann and Sydney Powers won their No. 2 doubles match 8-3 over Lassen and Michaela Pinto. Sydney Rottinghaus swept her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0 against Sophia Craig. Powers, Alyssa Guse and and Bailey Vandusseldorp also won their singles matches.
WARTBURG 7, COE COLLEGE 2
Singles
No. 1: Overmann, Wartburg, def. Lassen, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
No. 2: Sundermann, Coe, def. Phillips, Wartburg, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3: Rottinghaus, Wartburg, def. Craig, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Powers, Wartburg, def. Lapray, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 5: Guse, Wartburg, def. Pinto, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 6: Vandusseldorp, Wartburg, def. Heath, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Sundermann/Lapray, Coe, def. Phillips/Rottinghaus, 8-4.
No. 2: Overmann/Powers, Wartburg, def. Lassen/Pinto, 8-3.
No. 3: Jacobs/Guse, Wartburg, def. Heath/Craig, 8-0.