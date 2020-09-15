WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s tennis team rallied to defeat Saint Ambrose University 5-4 during its home opener Sunday.
Knights sophomore and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Olivia Phillips and senior Sydney Rottinghaus fell 8-2 in the No. 1 doubles match. Wartburg junior and former W-SR standout Madison Overmann and senior Sydney Powers lost their No. 2 doubles match 8-2.
Wartburg trailed the match 2-1 entering singles competition.
Overmann lost to Meg Chadick in No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-0, and Phillips fell to Kiersten Housenga 7-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
Rottinghaus, Powers, sophomore Alyssa Guse and freshman Bailey VanDusseldorp won their singles matches to complete the rally and secure the win for the Knights (3-0).
Wartburg travels to Cedar Rapids to face Coe College today.
WARTBURG 5, ST. AMBROSE 4
Singles
No. 1: Chadick, St. Ambrose, def. Overmann, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2: Housenga, St. Ambrose, def. Phillips, 7-6, 6-4.
No. 3: Rottinghaus, Wartburg, def. Schueneman, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 4: Powers, Wartburg, def. Seeley, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 5: Guse, Wartburg, def. Camp, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 6: VanDusseldorp, Wartburg, def. Jaeger, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Chadick/Housenga, St. Ambrose, def. Phillips/Rottinghaus, 8-2.
No. 2: Schueneman/Seeley, St. Ambrose, def. Overmann/Powers, 8-5.
No. 3: Guse/Corson, Wartburg, def. Camp/Malas, 8-3.