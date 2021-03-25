WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s tennis earned its second consecutive victory Monday when it clipped Division II Upper Iowa University 5-4.
The Knights now hold a 31-8 all-time series lead against the Peacocks.
Wartburg jumped out to a 2-1 advantage after doubles when it came away with victories at the No. 1 and three positions. The duo of former Waverly-Shell Rock standouts Madison Overmann and Olivia Phillips improved to 4-0, while Georgia Nissen and Rebekah Corson also remained undefeated with a 3-0 record.
The Knights dropped matches at the No. 1 through No. 3 spots in singles play, but they secured wins in the bottom half to come away with a victory. Nissen, a freshman, and Corson, a senior, pushed their season win total over .500 when they downed their opponents at the No. 4 and No. 5 singles positions, respectively. Freshman Bailey VanDusseldorp improved to 6-1 on the year at No. 6 singles.
Wartburg is 59-33 in singles and 32-13 in doubles.
Wartburg (13-3) travels to River Falls, Wisconsin, on Saturday to battle the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Gustavus Adolphus College.
WARTBURG 5, UPPER IOWA 4
Singles
No. 1: Michieli, Upper Iowa, def. Overmann, 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (12-10).
No. 2: Ogorodnikova, Upper Iowa, def. Phillips, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 3: Ziani, Upper Iowa, def. Jacobs, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5).
No. 4: Nissen, Wartburg, def. Abella, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 5: Corson, Wartburg, def. Herrmann, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 6: VanDusseldorp, Wartburg, def. Wall, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Overmann/Phillips, Wartburg, def. Michieli/Abella, 8-7 (11-9).
No. 2: Ogorodnikova/Ziani, Upper Iowa, def. Jacobs/Guse, 8-4.
No. 3: Nissen/Corson, Wartburg, def. Herrmann/Wall, 8-2.