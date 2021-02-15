WAVERLY – The No. 1/2-ranked Wartburg College wrestling team rounded out its 2021 American Rivers Conference schedule with a 47-3 win over Nebraska Wesleyan University along with a 28-5 victory over Loras College to finish 8-0 during conference action and clinch the A-R-C title Saturday at Levick Arena.
The conference crown stands as the 38th in Wartburg wrestling program history. The Knights' 27-year streak of conference championships was snapped by Loras last season.
The Knights dropped just two individual bouts on the day; They collected five falls, four major decisions and three technical falls.
"After the heartbreaking news (of the winter championships being canceled), our goal and our mindset was how well can we perform, who are and how we react to this news is going to show what we're made of," Wartburg coach Eric Keller said.
"These are some resilient guys, and they have the fortitude to go out there and wrestle and their highest possible level and fight the whole time. I'm beyond words proud of them."