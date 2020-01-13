LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 2-ranked Wartburg College wrestling team defeated top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Augsburg University 24-15 on Saturday afternoon at the Kentucky Exposition Center, securing the programs' 12th National Wresting Coaches Association (NWCA) Dual Meet Championship.
No. 2 seeded Wartburg went 4-0 in the tournament to earn its first NWCA title since 2017. The Knights now own a 12-6 record during NWCA Championship matches, and tie the series at 6-6 versus Augsburg in NWCA title dual matches. After Friday wins over No. 22 Millikin University and No. 7 Baldwin Wallace University, the Knights advanced to the finals with a decisive 38-6 semifinal win over No. 3 Wabash College.
Against Wabash, the Orange & Black won all but one individual bouts to move on to the title match, including pins from Brady Fritz, Kyle Briggs, and Isaiah Cox.
Wartburg faced its NWCA rival Augsburg in the championship, winning seven of 10 bouts including a trio of wins over defending national champions to claim the nine-point triumph. After taking a 9-0 lead with decisions from Kyner, Rumph, and Fritz, the Auggies got on the board with a pair of pins at 149 and 157 to grab a 12-9 lead.
Down by three, Max Forsyth responded with a pin of his own to reclaim an advantage for the Knights, in which they held on to for the remainder of the contest. Despite a loss at 184, Kobe Woods and Jordon Brandon closed out the match with wins to seal the title.
Semifinals
No. 2 Wartburg College 38, No. 3 Wabash College 6
125 – Brady Kyner (Wartburg) over Kory Cavanaugh (Wabash); Dec 3-0 (3-0)
133 – Kris Rumph (Wartburg) over Evan Burge (Wabash); Maj 11-3 (7-0)
141 – Brady Fritz (Wartburg) over Brock Peele (Wabash); Fall 4:23 (13-0)
149 – Kyle Holman (Wabash) over Brock Rathbun (Wartburg); Dec 4-2 (13-3)
157 – Martine Sandoval (Wartburg) over Andy Posledni (Wabash); Maj 8-0 (17-3)
165 – Max Forsyth (Wartburg) won by forfeit; (23-3)
174 – Anthony Cicciarelli (Wabash) over Paul Calo (Wartburg); Dec 6-5 (23-6)
184 – Kyle Briggs (Wartburg) over Daylan Schurg (Wabash); Fall 1:16 (29-6)
197 – Isaiah Cox (Wartburg) over Jack Heldt (Wabash); Fall 2:16 (35-6)
HWT – Jordon Brandon (Wartburg) over Wade Ripple (Wabash); Dec 6-4 (38-6)
Championship
No. 2 Wartburg College 24, No. 1 Augsburg University 15
125 – Brady Kyner (Wartburg) over Justin Stauffacher (Augsburg); Dec 9-2 (3-0)
133 – Kris Rumph (Wartburg) over Victor Gliva (Augsburg); Dec 6-4 (6-0)
141 – Brady Fritz (Wartburg) over David Flynn (Augsburg); Dec 3-1 (9-0)
149 – Aaron Wilson (Augsburg) over Zayren Terukina (Wartburg); Fall 1:58 (9-6)
157 – Ryan Epps (Augsburg) over Martine Sandoval (Wartburg); Fall 4:03 (9-12)
165 – Max Forsyth (Wartburg) over Lucas Jeske (Augsburg); Fall 5:55 (15-12)
174 – Paul Calo (Wartburg) over Nick Rogge (Augsburg); Dec 6-2 (18-12)
184 – Tanner Vassar (Augsburg) over Kyle Briggs (Wartburg); Dec 4-3 (18-15)
197 – Kobe Woods (Wartburg) over Lance Benick (Augsburg); Dec 5-1 (21-15)
HWT – Jordon Brandon (Wartburg) over Zachary Muller (Augsburg); Dec 7-4 (24-15)
Up Next
Wartburg, now 10-0 overall, heads back into American Rivers Conference action on Thursday in Decorah, taking on Luther College.