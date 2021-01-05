WAVERLY – Wartburg College opened the 2020-21 season with a 35-6 loss at No. 9-ranked Division I Iowa State on Saturday at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Wartburg senior 174-pounder Kyle Briggs posted his 70th career win – an 8-1 decision over Julien Broderson. Junior 165-pounder Zane Mulder earned an 8-6 decision over Isaac Judge.
Iowa State recorded one fall, two tech falls, four major decisions and one decision.
“A couple things were really clear. We’ve got to get in a lot better shape than we’re in right now,” Wartburg head coach Eric Keller said. “Our level of physicality and hand fighting has got to get better, and we’ve got to execute. I thought guys were real hesitant to go out there and hesitant. This sport if you wait for something to happen it usually doesn’t work out. You’ve got to take it and go and get it.
“The guys that went out there and fired off shots and executed, they won those matches.
“It was a great experience. I wasn’t happy with some of the outcomes, the matches. That’s a good Iowa State team, that’s a great team. It was a learning experience. That’s exactly what we wanted.”
Wartburg (0-1) opens American Rivers Conference action at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 in Decorah with a triangular against Luther College and the University of Dubuque.
IOWA STATE 35, WARTBURG 6
125 pounds: Mackall, Iowa State, pinned McClave, 2:54; 133: Redding, Iowa State, 16-1 tech fall vs. Pins; 141: Parker, Iowa State, 9-1 maj. dec. vs. Rumph; 149: Robinson, Iowa State, 15-3 maj. dec. vs. Fritz; 157: Carr, Iowa State, 17-0 tech fall vs. Hollingsworth; 165: Mulder, Wartburg, 8-6 dec. vs. Judge; 174: Briggs, Iowa State, 8-1 dec. vs. Broderson; 184: Battani, Iowa State, 15-7 maj. dec. vs. Bushey; 197: Bastida Pomares 15-8 dec. vs. Woods; 285: Gremmel, Iowa State, 17-4 maj. dec. vs. Brandon.