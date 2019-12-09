STORM LAKE — The No. 1-ranked Wartburg wrestling team competed at the BVU Open on Saturday, hosted by Buena Vista University. The Knights had 37 wrestlers competing with 30 total teams in attendance.
No. 5-ranked Kobe Woods (197) placed third in the 197-weight class after winning by forfeit over Riley Vanik of St. Cloud State.
133
4th Place — Joe Pins
6th Place — Owen McClave
141
7th Place- Zayren Terukina
8th Place- Miguel Menoza
149
7th Place- Jared Ellingwood
8th Place- Brady Fritz
157
6th Place- Shea Hartzler
8th Place- Martine Sandoval
165
5th Place- Max Forsyth
6th Place- Jacob Herrmann
174
8th Place- Paul Calo
184
6th Place- Isaiah Cox
8th Place- Trevor Walton
8th Place- Bronson Harmon
197
3rd Place- Kobe Woods
More results
133: Maddie Roney (Iowa Central) over Joe Pins (WAR) Dec 11-8
133: John Feeney (Central Missouri) over Own McClave (WAR) Dec 7-0
141: Zayren Terukina (WAR) over Miguel Mendoza (WAR) MFF
141: Aric Williams (South Dakota State) over Nicholas Meling (WAR) Dec 5-1
149: Jared Ellingwood (WAR) over Brady Fritz (WAR) MFF
157: Alex Lloyd (Rochester CTC) over Shea Hartzler (WAR) Dec 9-6
157: Brandon Meyer (Briar Cliff) over Martine Sandoval (WAR) MFF
165: Max Forsyth (WAR) over Jacob Herrmann (WAR) MFF
174: Luke Clark (St. Cloud State) over Paul Calo (WAR) MFF
184: Dominique Hampton (Central Missouri) over Isaiah Cox (WAR) SV-1 6-4
184: Trevor Walton (WAR) and Bronson Harmon (WAR) DFF
197: Kobe Woods (WAR) over Riley Vanik (St. Cloud State) FF
Next up, Wartburg will head to Mount Vernon to wrestle Cornell College at 7 p.m. Friday.