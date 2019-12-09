Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wartburg wrestling

The Knights had 37 wrestlers competing with 30 total teams in attendance.

 Courtesy of Wartburg Athletics

STORM LAKE — The No. 1-ranked Wartburg wrestling team competed at the BVU Open on Saturday, hosted by Buena Vista University. The Knights had 37 wrestlers competing with 30 total teams in attendance.

No. 5-ranked Kobe Woods (197) placed third in the 197-weight class after winning by forfeit over Riley Vanik of St. Cloud State.

133

4th Place — Joe Pins

6th Place — Owen McClave

141

7th Place- Zayren Terukina

8th Place- Miguel Menoza

149

7th Place- Jared Ellingwood

8th Place- Brady Fritz

157

6th Place- Shea Hartzler

8th Place- Martine Sandoval

165

5th Place- Max Forsyth

6th Place- Jacob Herrmann

174

8th Place- Paul Calo

184

6th Place- Isaiah Cox

8th Place- Trevor Walton

8th Place- Bronson Harmon

197

3rd Place- Kobe Woods

More results

133: Maddie Roney (Iowa Central) over Joe Pins (WAR) Dec 11-8

133: John Feeney (Central Missouri) over Own McClave (WAR) Dec 7-0

141: Zayren Terukina (WAR) over Miguel Mendoza (WAR) MFF

141: Aric Williams (South Dakota State) over Nicholas Meling (WAR) Dec 5-1

149: Jared Ellingwood (WAR) over Brady Fritz (WAR) MFF

157: Alex Lloyd (Rochester CTC) over Shea Hartzler (WAR) Dec 9-6

157: Brandon Meyer (Briar Cliff) over Martine Sandoval (WAR) MFF

165: Max Forsyth (WAR) over Jacob Herrmann (WAR) MFF

174: Luke Clark (St. Cloud State) over Paul Calo (WAR) MFF

184: Dominique Hampton (Central Missouri) over Isaiah Cox (WAR) SV-1 6-4

184: Trevor Walton (WAR) and Bronson Harmon (WAR) DFF

197: Kobe Woods (WAR) over Riley Vanik (St. Cloud State) FF

Next up, Wartburg will head to Mount Vernon to wrestle Cornell College at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tags