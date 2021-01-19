WAVERLY – Wartburg College was voted as the favorite to win the American Rivers Conference, the conference announced Wednesday.
The Knights received 63 points and seven of nine possible first-place votes in the A-R-C preseason coaches poll. Loras College was picked to finish second after receiving 56 points and one first-place vote. Coe College was voted third with 52 points and one first-place vote. The University of Dubuque came in fourth with 37 points, followed by Luther College (36), Central College (35), Nebraska Wesleyan University (18), Buena Vista University (14) and Simpson College (13).
This season’s conference schedule has been adjusted to feature four triangular duals, which will create a round-robin schedule. The first conference duals are scheduled for Jan. 23. The series of triangulars will lead into the NCAA Lower Midwest Regional championships on Feb. 27 at Five Flags Center in Dubuque. The top three wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the NCAA Division III championships.
However, there will be more change than before. Last fall, the NCAA governance structure made the decision to reduce field sizes for individual and team sports to 75% of their normal size. For wrestling, the NCAA D-III championships field has been reduced from 180 qualifiers to 135.
The 2021 D-III wrestling championships are scheduled for March 12-13 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.