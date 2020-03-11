The No. 2-ranked Wartburg wrestling team will travel to Cedar Rapids this weekend to compete in the 2020 NCAA Division III national championships, taking place Friday and Saturday at the U.S. Cellular Center. The championships are hosted by the American Rivers Conference.
Session one begins at 11 a.m. Friday, consisting of the first two preliminary rounds along with the consolation first round. Session two begins at 5:30 p.m. with the championship quarterfinals and consolation second and third rounds.
On Saturday, wrestling begins at 10 a.m. (championships semifinals, consolation quarterfinals & semifinals, consolation 3rd, 5th, and 7th matches). The finals will take place at 7 p.m.
Championship history
Wartburg is the NCAA Division III leader with 14 national championships.
Last season, the Knights took sixth place with 52 team points, snapping their streak of three straight national titles.
Four Knights earned all-America honors, including a third place finish from Kyle Briggs.
The Orange & Black last won in 2018 with three individual champions; Brock Rathbun (133), Cross Cannone (149), and Kyle Fank (197).
In the polls
The National Wrestling Coaches Association released its final Division III team tournament and individual rankings for the 2019-20 season on March 4, with Wartburg tied for second place with Loras College, both with 51 points.
Heading into nationals, each of Wartburg’s national qualifiers are ranked among the top-6 in their respective weight classes.
- 133 — Kris Rumph, 1st
- 157 — Martine Sandoval, 6th
- 165 — Max Forsyth, 3rd
- 174 — Kyle Briggs, 2nd
- HWT — Jordon Brandon, 5th
Wartburg notes
Wartburg took third at the NCAA Lower Midwest Regional in Dubuque from Feb. 29-March 1, marking the first time in program history in which the Knights didn’t take first place.
The Knights qualified five for the national championships, including regional titles from Kris Rumph at 133 and Kyle Briggs at 174.
Rumph owns a 17-1 overall record and is undefeated in 14 consecutive bouts, earning the top seed at 133 pounds.
Briggs received the No. 2 seed at 174 pounds and holds a 25-2 record on the season.
Max Forsyth is ranked No. 3 at 165 pounds, tallying three falls at regionals before dropping the championship bout.
Martine Sandoval was the 157 runner-up at regionals, while Jordon Brandon took third at the heavyweight class and is seeded fifth.