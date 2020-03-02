DUBUQUE — The No. 2-ranked Wartburg wrestling team concluded competition at the 2020 NCAA Lower Midwest Regional Championships on Sunday at the Five Flags Center, with five Knights qualifying for the NCAA National Championships.
Wartburg finished with 144.5 points to take third place, which stands as the first time the Knights have not claimed the regional title in program history. Loras College took first place with 178.5 points, followed by Coe College with 163.5 points.
After day one featured six Knights reaching the semifinals, five qualified for nationals with top-three finishes in respective weight classes on Sunday; Kris Rumph, Martine Sandoval, Max Forsyth, Kyle Briggs, and Jordon Brandon.
- 133 - Rumph (1st)
- 157 - Sandoval (2nd)
- 165 - Forsyth (2nd)
- 174 - Briggs (1st)
- HWT - Brandon (3rd)
Rumph and Briggs' regional titles both stand as the second of their careers.
Day 2 Results
Consolation
- 125 – Zac Blasioli (Millikin) over Brady Kyner, Dec. 8-5
- 141 – Brady Fritz over Ryan Smales (Neb. Wesleyan), Fall: 2:02
- 184 – Ira Kuehn (Luther) over Isaiah Cox, Dec. 10-4
- 125 (7th place) – Sam Camacho (Luther) over Brady Kyner, forfeit
- 184 (7th place) – Isaiah Cox over Chris Nielsen (Dubuque), Dec. 4-3
- 141 – Clint Lembeck (Loras) over Brady Fritz, SV-1 4-2
- 197 – Kobe Woods over Donovan Corn (Luther), MD 14-0
- HWT – Jordon Brandon vs. Kaleb Reeves (Coe), Dec. 11-7
- 197 (3rd place) – Logan Hagerbaumer (Millikin) over Kobe Woods, Fall 6:46
- HWT (3rd place) – Jordon Brandon over Keenan Feldpausch (Luther), Dec. 4-3 (TB)
Semifinals
- 133 – Kris Rumph over Mason McMillen (Loras), MD 11-1
- 157 – Martine Sandoval over Rafael Roman (North Central), MD 15-6
- 165 – Max Forsyth over Eddie Smith (Loras), Fall 1:19
- 174 – Kyle Briggs vs. Taylor McGiffen (Millikin), MD 11-3
- 197 – Taylor Mehmen (Coe) over Kobe Woods, Dec. 4-3
- HWT – Duncan Lee (Central) over Jordon Brandon, Dec. 3-2 (TB)
Finals
- 133 – Kris Rumph over Ian Mullen (North Central), Fall 1:54
- 157 – Brandon Murray (Loras) over Martine Sandoval, Dec. 7-3
- 165 – Bradan Birt (Millikin) over Max Forsyth, TF 17-0
- 174 – Kyle Briggs over Jacob Krakow (Loras), Dec. 4-3
The 2020 National Championships will take place from March 13-14 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, hosted by the American Rivers Conference.