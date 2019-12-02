OSWEGO, N.Y. — The National Wrestling Coaches Association released its latest Division III team and individual rankings Wednesday, with Wartburg moving up to No. 1 along with six Knights ranked in their in respective weight classes.
This is the first dual meet team ranking of the 2019-2020 season. It marks the first time the Knights are ranked No. 1 since the final rankings of the 2017-18 season, in which Wartburg earned the program’s 14th NCAA Championship. The Knights were ranked No. 3 in the previous two NWCA preseason rankings.
Six Wartburg student-athletes were ranked throughout different weight classes:
125 — Brady Kyner, 6th
133 — Kris Rumph, 3rd
141 — Brock Rathbun, 6th
149 — Brady Fritz, 5th
174 — Kyle Briggs, 2nd
197 — Kobe Woods, 5th
2019-20 NWCA Division III Dual Meet Team Ranking
- Wartburg College (IA) (2 — 0)
- Loras College (IA) (1 — 0)
- Augsburg University (MN) (1 — 0)
- Wabash College (IN) (1 — 0)
- Johnson & Wales University (RI) (4 — 1)
- University of Mount Union (OH) (1 — 0)
- Baldwin Wallace University (OH) (1 — 0)
- University of Wisconsin — La Crosse (WI) (1 — 0)
- Coe College (IA) (1 — 0)
- North Central College (IL) (1 — 0)
- The College of New Jersey (NJ) (3 — 1)
- Ithaca College (NY) (2 — 2)
- University of Wisconsin — Whitewater (WI) (2 — 1)
- United States Coast Guard Academy (CT) (0 — 0)
- Rochester Institute of Technology (NY) (0 — 0)
- New York University (NY) (0 — 0)
- Messiah College (PA) (7 — 0)
- Millikin University (IL) (8 — 0)
- Central College (IA) (8 — 2)
- Castleton University (VT) (5 — 2)
- John Carroll University (OH) (7 — 2)
- Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ) (2 — 2)
- The College at Brockport (NY) (1 — 0)
- Washington & Lee University (VA) (5 — 2)
- Olivet College (MI) (4 — 1)
Wartburg next heads to Storm Lake on Saturday to compete at the Buena Vista University Open.