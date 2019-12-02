Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wartburg wrestling ranked No. 1

It marks the first time the Knights are ranked No. 1 since the final rankings of the 2017-18 season, in which Wartburg earned the program’s 14th NCAA Championship.

 Courtesy of Wartburg Athletics

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The National Wrestling Coaches Association released its latest Division III team and individual rankings Wednesday, with Wartburg moving up to No. 1 along with six Knights ranked in their in respective weight classes.

This is the first dual meet team ranking of the 2019-2020 season. It marks the first time the Knights are ranked No. 1 since the final rankings of the 2017-18 season, in which Wartburg earned the program’s 14th NCAA Championship. The Knights were ranked No. 3 in the previous two NWCA preseason rankings.

Six Wartburg student-athletes were ranked throughout different weight classes:

125 — Brady Kyner, 6th

133 — Kris Rumph, 3rd

141 — Brock Rathbun, 6th

149 — Brady Fritz, 5th

174 — Kyle Briggs, 2nd

197 — Kobe Woods, 5th

2019-20 NWCA Division III Dual Meet Team Ranking

  1. Wartburg College (IA) (2 — 0)
  2. Loras College (IA) (1 — 0)
  3. Augsburg University (MN) (1 — 0)
  4. Wabash College (IN) (1 — 0)
  5. Johnson & Wales University (RI) (4 — 1)
  6. University of Mount Union (OH) (1 — 0)
  7. Baldwin Wallace University (OH) (1 — 0)
  8. University of Wisconsin — La Crosse (WI) (1 — 0)
  9. Coe College (IA) (1 — 0)
  10. North Central College (IL) (1 — 0)
  11. The College of New Jersey (NJ) (3 — 1)
  12. Ithaca College (NY) (2 — 2)
  13. University of Wisconsin — Whitewater (WI) (2 — 1)
  14. United States Coast Guard Academy (CT) (0 — 0)
  15. Rochester Institute of Technology (NY) (0 — 0)
  16. New York University (NY) (0 — 0)
  17. Messiah College (PA) (7 — 0)
  18. Millikin University (IL) (8 — 0)
  19. Central College (IA) (8 — 2)
  20. Castleton University (VT) (5 — 2)
  21. John Carroll University (OH) (7 — 2)
  22. Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ) (2 — 2)
  23. The College at Brockport (NY) (1 — 0)
  24. Washington & Lee University (VA) (5 — 2)
  25. Olivet College (MI) (4 — 1)

Wartburg next heads to Storm Lake on Saturday to compete at the Buena Vista University Open.

Tags