OSWEGO, N.Y. — The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) released its latest Division III team and individual rankings on Wednesday with Wartburg ranked No. 1 in a second consecutive poll.
This is the second dual meet team ranking of the 2019-2020 season, with the previous ranking released Nov. 27, in which the Knights earned a No. 1 ranking for the first time since the final 2017-18 poll when Wartburg earned the program's 14th NCAA Championship.
After six Wartburg student-athletes were ranked throughout different weight classes throughout the first three polls, freshman Paul Calo was added to the list while Kyle Briggs moved up to the top spot at 184.
- 125 - Brady Kyner, 5th
- 133 - Kris Rumph, 3rd
- 141 - Brock Rathbun, 5th
- 149 - Brady Fritz, 5th
- 174 - Paul Calo, 8th
- 174 - Kyle Briggs, 1st
- 197 - Kobe Woods, 4th
2019-20 NWCA Division III Dual Meet Team Ranking #2
- Wartburg College (IA) (3 - 0)
- Loras College (IA) (4 - 0)
- Augsburg University (MN) (2 - 0)
- Wabash College (IN) (1 - 0)
- Johnson & Wales University (RI) (5 - 1)
- University of Mount Union (OH) (6 - 0)
- Baldwin Wallace University (OH) (5 - 1)
- Coe College (IA) (4 - 0)
- University of Wisconsin - La Crosse (WI) (1 - 2)
- North Central College (IL) (5 - 0)
- United States Coast Guard Academy (CT) (0 - 1)
- The College of New Jersey (NJ) (3 - 1)
- Ithaca College (NY) (4 - 2)
- Rochester Institute of Technology (NY) (0 - 0)
- New York University (NY) (1 - 0)
- Messiah College (PA) (8 - 2)
- Millikin University (IL) (8 - 0)
- University of Wisconsin - Whitewater (WI) (2 - 3)
- Central College (IA) (10 - 2)
- Castleton University (VT) (6 - 2)
- John Carroll University (OH) (8 - 2)
- Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ) (2 - 2)
- The College at Brockport (NY) (1 - 0)
- Washington & Lee University (VA) (5 - 2)
- Olivet College (MI) (5 - 3)