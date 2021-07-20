Wartburg College volleyball seniors Kylie Bildstein and Katie Foster, and football senior Bennett Goettsch were named Division III third team Academic All-Americans by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the organization announced Wednesday.
The academic all-American teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in their respective sport and in the classroom.
Bildstein, a Dyersville native, is a business administration major with a 3.95 cumulative grade-point average. She is a three-time American Rivers Conference all-academic and all-conference team member and has totaled 767 and 307 blocks in 95 career matches.
This season, she led the Knights with 22 blocks with a .343 attacking percentage and recorded double-digit kill numbers in a pair of matches during the season.
Foster, a Charles City native, reached 2,000 career digs this spring, becoming just the second Knight in program history to do so. This spring, Foster led Wartburg’s defense and the conference with 199 total digs, including a career-high 43 Feb. 20 vs. Cornell College, which was six shy of a school record. She also is a two-time A-R-C all-academic team honoree as a public health major with a 3.80 GPA.
Goettsch, a running back and native of Marengo, owns a 3.45 cumulative GPA as an exercise science major.
In 25 career games for the Knights, he has totaled 1,221 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns.
In 2019, Goettsch led the Knights’ ground game with 756 yards and eight touchdowns, helping guide Wartburg to a third straight A-R-C title.
5 Knights named all-district
Five Wartburg College track and field and cross-country student-athletes were named 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District on Thursday.
Joe Freiburger and Dallas Wright were selected to the NCAA Division III District 8 men’s team, while Breya Christopher, Carina Collet and Aubrie Fisher were named to the women’s team.
The academic all-district teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the track/field/course and in the classroom.
Freiburger, a senior distance runner from Holy Cross, owns a 3.59 cumulative GPA as a business administration and accounting major. He won his second consecutive MVP during the cross-country season and was an All-American at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 5,000-meter and 10,000 runs.
Wright, a senior and Carlisle native, collected four All-America finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships this spring, including a runner-up finish in the 400. Wright won three events at the conference outdoor championships (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 4x100 relay) and won the Drake Relays’ college division 400 hurdles. Wright has maintained a 3.42 GPA as an accounting and business administration major.
Christopher, a sophomore jumper from Galena, Illinois, has a 3.73 GPA while majoring in elementary education. This season, she earned an All-American finish in high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and won high jump at both the indoor and outdoor A-R-C Championships and D-III Elite Indoor Championships.
Collet, a senior distance runner and Verona, Illinois, native, is now a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. She owns a 3.96 GPA as an english major. This year, Collet earned her fourth consecutive all-conference finish at the A-R-C cross-country championships and won the 5,000 at the indoor track conference championships. She was an all-conference performer in the 5k and 10k at the outdoor conference championships and was an NCAA outdoor qualifier in both.
The USTRCCCA Central Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year, Fisher, a sophomore from Ackley, maintains a 3.98 GPA as a psychology and sociology major. She won a national championship in the 3,000 steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, becoming the first in Wartburg history to win the steeplechase on the national level. She captured three individual titles (1,500, 5k, 3k steeplechase) at the A-R-C Outdoor Championships and won the 2020 A-R-C cross-country championship.