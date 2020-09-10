WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s golf team placed second at the Luther College Classic on Sept. 5-6.
The Knights finished with a team score of 320. The University of Dubuque placed first at 316.
Wartburg sophomore Ashley DeLong finished the 36-hole tournament tied for fifth at 17-over-par 161. The Clear Lake native shot a 77 in the first round and an 84 in the second.
Dubuque’s Brooke Bunjes won the tournament at 13-over-par 157.
Wartburg junior Alisha Ford and sophomore Jenna Krogulski tied for ninth at 23-over-par 167.
COLLEGE GOLF
Luther College Classic
at Fox Ridge Golf Club
Par 72, 5801 yards
TEAM SCORES
1. University of Dubuque 316, 2. Wartburg College 320, 3. Luther College 326, 4. Central College 329, 5. University of Dubuque “B” 340, 6. Luther College “B” 385, 7. Coe College 390.
Top 10 individual scores
1. Bunjes, Dubueuq, 157; 2. Kranz, Luther, 158; 3t. Biggs, Central, Bowers, Dubuque, 160; 5t. DeLong, Wartburg, Miranda, Dubuque, 161; 7. Underwood, Central, 165; 8. Olson, Dubuque, 165; 9t. Fergus, Dubuque “B”, Ford, Wartburg, Krogulski, Wartburg, 167.
Other Wartburg results: Weippert 30th (180), Mwieixk 90th (181), Rosteck 35t (191).