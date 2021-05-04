WAVERLY – The postseason awards continue to roll in for Wartburg College senior forward Payton Draper.
The former Waverly-Shell Rock High School standout was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American honorable mention team as well as the WBCA All-Star team on April 29.
The 10-member WBCA All-American team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches. The all-stars were chosen by a committee composed of head women’s basketball coaches at NCAA Division III programs.
Draper also was an All-American Rivers Conference first-team selection, as well as a D3hoops.com West Region second-team member.
Draper bolstered the Knights attack throughout the season and helped Wartburg remain in the top 10 of the national rankings all season. The forward averaged 15.5 points per game, which ranked fifth in the A-R-C. Draper added a field goal percentage of 55.8%, which led the conference. She tied for 10th in the A-R-C in blocked shots with six in eight league games. In addition to her scoring, Draper ended the season averaging 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
During her three-year career at Wartburg, Draper helped lead the Knights to an overall record of 95-10, including a 50-4 mark in A-R-C play with a trio of conference championships and conference tournament titles. Draper also appeared in three NCAA tournaments, including one Final Four run and two trips to the Elite Eight.