WAVERLY – Wartburg College cross-country runners Joe Freiburger and Aubrie Fisher were named Division III men's and women's athletes of the week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA), the organization announced Oct. 13.
It marks the first time Wartburg has earned both male and female honors in program history. Freiburger, a senior, earned the honor Sept. 29.
Wartburg hosted the Dan Huston triangular Oct. 10 and swept the meet with a pair of first-place finishes. Fisher and Freiburger won their third consecutive race, of the season, while setting record times at the Wartburg College Max Cross Country Course. Fisher placed first in the 6K in 21 minutes, 32.8 seconds, while Freiburger crossed the finish line in the 8K in 24:42.7.
The Knights host a triangular Oct. 24 against Buena Vista University and Loras College.