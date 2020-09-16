Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – Wartburg College’s Joe Freiburger was named American Rivers Conference Male Athlete and Runner of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Freiburger, a senior from Holy Cross, led the Knights to a perfect score during the John Kurtt Triangular on Saturday, setting a Max Cross-Country Course 6k meet record with a time of 18 minutes, 49.2 seconds.

Now a six-time career A-R-C Runner of the Week, Freiburger won the John Kurtt Invite for a second straight season, taking first of 75 competitors.

Wartburg cross-country returns to action Sept. 26 at the Coe College Triangular in Cedar Rapids, against the Kohawks and Nebraska Wesleyan University.

