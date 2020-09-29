WAVERLY – Wartburg College senior Joe Freiburger was named Division III men's athlete of the week by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Freiburger, a native of Holy Cross and Western Dubuque graduate, led the Knights to a first-place finish a the Coe College triangular Sept. 26 in Cedar Rapids. He also was named American Rivers Conference runner of the week for the second consecutive week Monday.
During the Coe triangular, Freiburger finished the 8k race at Seminole Valley Park in 25 minutes, 18 seconds. Wartburg compiled a perfect score of 15 points for the second straight meet. Freiburger is the first Wartburg men's cross-country runner to earn the USTFCCCA national weekly honor.
Wartburg hosts the Dan Huston Triangular on Oct. 10 at the Max Cross Country Course.