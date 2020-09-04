Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – Wartburg College senior defensive back JoJo McNair earned preseason All-America honors for the second season in a row by d3football.com, the website announced Thursday.

McNair is a third-team All-America selection.

Last season, McNair represented Wartburg on the D3football.com preseason All-America second-team defense.

A three-time American Rivers first-team all-conference defensive back and wide receiver for Wartburg, McNair received D3football.com All-West Region second-team defensive honors in 2019. The Joliet, Illinois, native totaled 30 tackles, and snagged three interceptions during the 2019 regular season. He posted a season-high 10 tackles Nov. 9 at Central, and had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown Nov. 16 vs. Loras.

McNair ranks among the Knights career leaders in several offensive and defensive categories, including his 1,191 ckick return yards, which currently is fourth all-time.

Wartburg football’s 2020 season was postponed to the spring, the American Rivers Conference Presidents Council announced Aug. 11.

