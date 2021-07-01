Longtime Wartburg College athletics director and football coach Rick Willis is stepping down from his previous roles and will become the college's first vice president for student recruitment, according to a Wartburg news release.
In his new role, Willis oversee the Admissions and Financial Aid offices, athletic department and the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center, also known as The W.
"I am excited to embrace this important challenge, utilizing my previous leadership and recruiting experiences to help Wartburg continue to attract outstanding students," Willis said, per the release. Our tremendous professional staff combined with all the distinguishing characteristics of this special place will enable us to be successful in the intense competition for students."
Willis has served as Wartburg's AD for 16 years, overseeing 23 varsity sports, 35 full-time coaches, 25 part-time coaches and more than 600 student-athletes.
The longest-tenured coach and all-time coaching wins leader at Wartburg, Willis crafted an overall record of 185-46 in 21 seasons leading the Knights on the football field. His winning percentage (.801%) is the 11th-highest in the nation among active NCAA Division III coaches. Under Willis, the Knights won 11 Iowa Conference championships with 11 NCAA playoff appearances. In 2010, Willis became the fastest coach to reach 100 wins in Iowa Conference history.
Chris Winter, who has served as an assistant football coach under Willis, including the program's defensive coordinator, for 16 seasons has been named head coach.
Ryan Callahan, Wartburg's head athletic trainer, has been named interim AD beginning in August.
