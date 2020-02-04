They’ve tugged on my sleeve for years, my memories of the old Waverly days of Cattin’ main street. Those memories locked away in the back pages of my mind were begging to be shared with those that helped create them. I “struck that match” two years ago this month and began writing the monthly column called Cattin’ Main and I know there is still more to share.
Most of my memories were born at Bob’s Standard in the early ‘70s. I recall the summer nights, calm and peaceful, only to be broken by the sound of Mike Hunemiller burning the tires off of his black ‘64 Nova on the station drive. At the same time, Tom Fitzpatrick was meticulously cleaning his ‘72 Nova. On the lot was Mike Kemming’s ‘68 Catalina, my brother Frank’s ‘69 Camaro, and Tom Cooley’s yellow ‘70 Camaro. Al Nolte had his ‘67 GTO, Bruce Johnston with his ‘75 Grand Prix, and Joe McCumber with his ‘69 RS Camaro. Bruce Boeckmann was in the shop helping me install the spoiler on my ‘67 Camaro trunk lid. It’s hard to believe we all worked at Bob’s and even harder to believe all the neat cars that were parked there.
As I recall, we closed the station at 9 p.m. and as far as I was concerned the day — or the night I should say, was just beginning.
I’d leave the station and pull out on main street in my ‘67 Impala and head down town into the heartbeat of the city. On any given night the town was “pumped” with cars like Jim McKenzie’s ‘69 Nova, Ed Westendorf’s ‘70 Judge, Kenny Myers ‘49 Ford, Dean Paulsen’s black ‘70 Nova, Ken Parton’s ‘59 Corvette, and Craig Mehmen’s yellow ‘39 Chevy Coupe.
Most of our cars didn’t have air conditioning back then but if they did the windows were still down with a left arm hanging out. The gassy smell of fumes from the muscle cars filled the warm night air. The rumbling thunder of the exhausts, the screaming tires, and the honk of the horns were all music to the “motor-heads” ears. There was Lon Peterson in his ‘55 Chevy, Danny Harrington in his ‘67 Satelite, Dan McCumber in his “pink panther” Riviera, Kevin Wood in his ‘56 Chevy, Wendell Kramer in his ‘71 Torino, Steve Dilger in his ‘70 Camaro, and Bob Droste in his red ‘65 Chevelle. We could always count on Steve Mummelthei in his ‘56 Nomad, Steve Swinton in his yellow ‘70 Cuda and Dave Acker in his ‘72 LeMans. When Don Bett’s wasn’t playing music somewhere he was on “Main” in his ‘72 Chevelle. Doug Zelle was cruising in his ‘silver ‘70 Monte Carlo, Rick Wood in his ‘69 Corvette, and Jim Hundley in his ‘56 Star Chief. If John Roeder wasn’t busy painting a car for someone he was on “Main” with his ‘56 Corvette. Enjoying his place on “Main” back then was the late Mark McEnany with his ‘69 Camaro, Larry Schilling in his ‘67 GTO and the list just goes on and on.
I’ve had all of these people and cars in my mind since I was a kid and through the Cattin’ Main column I was able to give some of these cars a voice. Though the reality of yesterday being gone leaves me weak...I still want to go back and do it again. I still have more to say in the Cattin’ column but at this point I’ll limit it to the summer months of the Cattin’ season, so stay tuned! I can’t end this story without giving special thanks to the Sponsors of Cattin’ Main. I believe Hoppy’s Auto Parts as well as Westendorf Auto has sponsored every month of the column. Davik’s Auto repair, Krueger Auto, KC Auto Body, Dales Service, Jim Hundley Heating and Air, Waverly Tire Co, Sub City, Hagerty Insurance, and Garry’s Tire all hung in there to sponsor the column as well. I want all the sponsors to realize and understand how special it was for each Feature and their families to have their month. When each Feature was released, Facebook would “come alive” with the family and friends of that month. That is especially true for the families of the Feature who are no longer with us. I can’t thank you all enough and...let’s take up where we left off this coming summer.