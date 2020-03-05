I read somewhere that some scientists believe that dreaming while we sleep is almost as vital as the air we breathe. If that’s true then it’s a safe bet to say that we all dream while we sleep.
How many times have you woke up in the middle of the night after a vivid dream, be it a fantasy or a nightmare, and yet the next morning couldn’t remember what it was? Very seldom when we wake do we remember our night time dreams.
That’s my story anyway, with the exception of the other night. I awoke with a dream that followed me to my kitchen table and still remains like a favorite song.
I wasn’t much for this big city Chicago life, but I’d be returning home the following day, so I figured I could tough it out one more day. It was a damp, chilly, fall afternoon and I was only a half a block from the Marriott where I was staying.
The coat I was wearing wasn’t quite cutting it, but I managed to keep my hands warm inside the pockets. I had an hour to kill, so I decided to duck into a diner next door to the hotel for a hot chocolate and a bite to eat.
As I turned from the sidewalk into the spacious doorway, there was a man standing there huddled in the corner of the doorway. He appeared to be a homeless man as best I could tell.
I went in and sat down at the closest small table and turned my chair so that I could see him. He was a shorter, thinner man a little more than 5 feet tall. He had long, dark, wavy hair parted down the middle and a full dark beard.
I noticed when our eyes met in the doorway that his eyes were a piercing, hypnotic shade of blue. His clothes were worn and in places threadbare and his shoes worn thin barely covering his feet. What was most obvious was that he wasn’t wearing a coat on such a chilly day. I couldn’t believe he could stand there in the cold.
It bothered me to the point of going out and inviting him in to sit with me of which he nodded in approval. I was a bit uncomfortable that the diner may not approve of his existence in their café, but they never said anything to me. I was certain he didn’t have any money so I ordered us both a cheeseburger, fries, and a hot chocolate. The waitress looked at me strange when I ordered two of the same meals but she did oblige.
I started a clumsy conversation by asking him where he was from.
“I came from a family in Bethlehem who had very little,” he said in a direct tone.
I wasn’t sure how to react to that but I then asked him what he does for work. He told me it was he who took upon himself the shame and the sins of all humanity. Just then the waitress brought out our orders and asked where I would like the other plate and hot chocolate placed. I pointed across the table to the man with me. Again, I got a very strange look from her, but again she fulfilled my request.
The hot chocolate was still too hot to drink so I cautiously took a small sip. He took the cup and chugged it all the way down and set the empty cup on the table. I was shocked he could drink it as hot as it was. I looked down at his cup and it was still full to the top.
He looked up at me and said, “God is under attack in this world. Courts have removed prayer from the public and classrooms. It seems as though Christians are losing their spiritual and moral fiber. There is a slow and direct assault on the Ten Commandments and still, God has never given up on society” he mumbled to himself.
We were both done eating but I noticed that not one thing was removed from his full plate. I was thinking it was a good time for me to leave. I left enough money on the table to cover both meals and stood to leave. It was just too cold for him to be in the weather so I removed my coat and placed it around his shoulders to keep him warm.
“I’d like to offer my thanks for the gifts I’ve received and always remember to give to your brother when he is in need,” he said.
I never got his name so I asked him if he’d tell me. He said his name was Jesus and that He was the way, the truth, and the life, and that no one comes to the Father, but through Him.
I started down the sidewalk towards the Marriott wondering how weird this encounter was when the waitress came running with my coat. She said I left it on the floor in the diner and I’d surely be needing it in this kind of weather.