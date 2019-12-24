Dear Nevada,
I intentionally marked this present to be opened last. Let’s just say, Santa placed it under the tree. Light the candle in the package to feel my presence, as you read the last letter, the last gift you will receive from me.
I prepared and wrapped this package special — in the event I have lost my battle with cancer. If this Christmas Eve. finds you reading this letter by a warm, soft, candle glow, then you know I lost a hard fought battle that I just couldn’t win.
You must understand Nevada, that each of our lives are born with the Grace of God’s Plan, will and desire, that no person will ever know or understand.
Please don’t be angry or bitter, for if you allow it, every day of life is a “meet and greet” adventure to behold. Your doors are open wide and you’ve so much to look forward to in your years to come.
There are so many things a 14 year old young lady has yet to learn and experience in this magical space in time we call life. Protect your heart for it’s your most valuable possession. Soon you will dating. Not all relationships are of the truest sense at your young age. It’s likely boyfriends and relationships will come and go and I am counting on you to realize the difference. I won’t be there in an outward showing for you to lean on, but trust that I am there with you. Be kind, gentle, sincere, and most of all be true to yourself. I believe that soon you will be married and have children of your own to love, just as your dad and I were blessed to have with you.
This will be hard for your dad as well, but I am counting on you two to be strong and support one another. You must understand Nevada, he will eventually love again. There will come the day he will likely marry again. When that time comes he will do so with my heartfelt blessing. That won’t mean he has lost his love for me, or loves me any less. You both must live your lives to the fullest your time allows. Someday you will likely have a new mother. Please accept her into your life with wide open arms. Don’t believe or feel in any way that you are not loyal to me...for it’s the way I want it to be.
Nevada, on your loneliest, darkest, saddest nights, never believe for one moment that you are alone- because you’re not. I am always with you as close as your next heartbeat. Please believe that, for love is the only thing that is stronger than death. So always allow love into your heart.
This night is our last goodbye but not the written words of forever. We will be together again. I was only called away an Angels breath before you and your father. If you live to be 100 years old young lady, we’ll be together in only precious few minutes. Together, in an Ivory Castle with no darkness, no illness, no sadness, and no heartache. A kingdom where time itself will vanish like a mirage through the air on a hot summer afternoon.
You must promise me you will go on to live your life with glitter and glory, without looking back. I’ll be there as your shadow in the street, the sun in your eyes, or the wind that gently parts your hair. When you think of me, tell me you love me, for I too will need to hear you say it often.
Now Nevada... gently blow out the candle that it can be relit again next Christmas. Give your father a hug, and always remember that I am by your side, and I’ll never stop loving you. Allow yourself to have a Merry Christmas, this and all of your years to come.