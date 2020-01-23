As I sit alone in my dim-lit, lower level living room, I’ve accepted the fact that at times I have no choice but to live in the past. I pulled down his picture from off the wall, placed it on the bar top and began a journey to the past as I dusted off the frame.
Even after 20 years it’s still hard to believe he left us and that the 40 years we had together just wasn’t enough. If time is supposed to heal all wounds then time has “dodged the column” and left me here alone in silence, lost in my last goodbye.
Inside this frame he never changes and in my mind I’ve kept him frozen in time as a 40-year-old with the same hopes and dreams that everyone else had. Inside this frame we were curious “surveyors” carefree, and paying no mind to anything we couldn’t bend, twist, or shape into humor. Inside the frame he was earning blue ribbons in high school while I was pouring my blue ribbons from a can. When I was in a car accident in high school, inside this frame he was the younger, stronger, brother carrying me up and down the steps to my bedroom when I needed to go to bed.
With only a year between us I was always a step behind and the man in between, I guess. Inside this frame he was graduating from Wartburg with a Summa Cum Laude, four-year perfect 4.0 average, while I was picking on him for being so smart.
Inside this frame, he graduated from Boca Raton, Florida, achieving his master’s degree while I was wishing he wouldn’t have ever moved to Florida. Inside this frame, he became a Clinical Psychologist and moved back to Madison, Wisconsin, to council the oppressed and less fortunate.
Inside this frame, he spent the rest of his life being the “crutch” for those with broken dreams by listening with a shoulder and reaching hand. Inside this frame, he’d always remind me of my blessings this life has to offer when I was often at my situational all time lows.
Inside this frame, there was still so much more we wanted to do and so much more I would have said. There was never any “calm before the storm,” never any signs that God would reach out and touch his shoulder, for inside this frame, I would have been there with him to say goodbye.
Life goes on now outside of the frame and has changed so much since he’s been gone in the last 20 years. Outside of the frame his nieces and nephews have all grown and some have had children of their own. Outside of the frame, the decades have showed their cards, leaving technology that would have impressed him so.
The football games he loved, and the politics of the land would have had him on the edge of his couch each and every night. Outside of the frame, I relive the 40 years we had together in one single moment, painfully aware that one day time will also steal that with no regard. Outside of the frame, I continue to age and keep pretending it isn’t so.
After a short visit with both sides of the frame, I returned the picture back to its place on the wall. Somewhere within that last final glance, I found myself deep in a silent wonder...
“God only knows what my time will bring or when he’ll be joined by the man outside of the frame.”