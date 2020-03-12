It was the usual “past due” for my hair cut so I stopped in to Susie Jenison’s Mane Street Hair Co. for a trim.
Between the snips and clips she said she knew I loved working on cars but she never realized I enjoyed writing. That started a discussion on how a person might know someone for so long and yet may not really know them. In the time it took for her to trim my hair I began writing this story in my mind:
They would likely be too numerous to count, the times a person makes mention of someone good, bad, or otherwise, without really having known that person. The outward showing of any given person, amounts to nothing more than the hardcover of a closed book. It’s not until the book is opened, the pages are parted, and each chapter is read before you can accurately say that you truly know that person.
An argument could be made that likely still — there are mysteries at best. One can only know a person by what they see at face value. So much of a person’s life is kept hidden, and often sheltered or protected from view. For the most part, we are only able to gather that of which we can only perceive. It’s by those means of “perception” that we find our own individual reality.
Just over the fence in the neighbors lawn, is the grass really that much greener than your own? There are those that believe that the grass is always greener within a stone’s throw in any direction. Can we believe that to be true without even reading the first chapter of the closed book?
In your own personal world it may seem that the spoon full of sugar has lost its sweetness. Therefore, it seems easy to believe that the sugar is sweeter where the stone lands over on the greener grass.
And those whose common lives have been smiled upon where that grass grows greener, do they not have the same inner struggles, inner conflicts, or the same heartache that you may feel all too often? Does the success they are perceived to have protect or shelter them from the normal ill feelings of everyday life?
We are each with our own “chiseled in stone” desires. One person’s dreams, goals, or chosen avenues, may or may not be the next person’s but it doesn’t make them right or wrong.
Whether your desire is to take a long, slow dance on some county dirt road, or take that same dance out on the white lines in the middle of the fast lane, it’s the way of life that works for your well being. There is no right or wrong, good or bad. We are only left with the one and only thing we have in common in that sense. That being, the time we have to spend.
Time keeps no records, photographs, nor memories, and will too soon erase and forget the tell-tale footprints that ever cared to dance in it’s presence. For the time we are granted is the sum total of a grain of sand tumbling across the open desert of what some may wrongfully perceive as the “broken promise” land.
Whether you’re the one with both feet on a rock and one hand reaching for a cloud or the one who is laid back shoulders to a tree with a bottle of wine, there is no right or wrong, better or worse.
Life as we know it is a gift and each waking day is your own personal present wrapped in a red bouquet. It’s your possession to be experienced in the choices you so desire and not through the perceptions in someone else’s eyes.