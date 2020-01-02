In a small way, I’ve always tried to donate to the St. Jude Research Hospital. There are a lot of very important avenues to donate to and I’ve always felt that anything to do with making children healthy is both rhyme and reason enough to donate to.
The fact that it is primarily a cancer treatment and research center for children is the incentive to continue to place my “marker” down. As I placed my small donation in the pre-stamped envelope and firmly sealed it closed, it was different this time. For the first time I wanted to know more about St. Jude than just what I hear on television.
I know that Danny Thomas founded the hospital and with help from his daughter Marlo Thomas with her TV spots I’ve heard so much about the research hospital itself but when it comes to the five W’s of English, I was left with only questions.
I was just curious enough to dig into the who, what, where, when, and why (the five W’s) of the birth of the children’s hospital. As a matter of fact, I might “see” the five W’s and raise it with an “H” to answer the “how” part of the equation as well. I had a strong suspicion I was about to push head-on into a long night once again.
I surmised that the first order of business was to pull up anchor, climb up on the top deck, and set sail to Danny Thomas land where it all began.
It was around 1940 when Muzyad Amos Yakhoob, or Danny Thomas as we know him, first heard of St. Jude Thaddeus from a stagehand in Detroit. The stage hand told him his wife had made a miraculous recovery from cancer and he insisted her recovery was through his continued prayers to a St. Jude Thaddeus monument in church.
St. Jude Thaddeus was one of the 12 apostles of Jesus and was better known by his title “the saint for the hopeless and despaired,” or as his other title, the “patron saint of the impossible.”
As a young aspiring actor, Danny Thomas struggled to find work and a means to pay his bills. His wife Rose was pregnant with their first child Marlo, and Danny was unable to pay her hospital fees. In remembering what the stage hand had told him, Danny visited a catholic church in Detroit and prayed to a statue of St. Jude Thaddeus asking St. Jude to show him the way in life.
Danny vowed in his prayer that if he were to be successful in life he would build a shrine to honor Saint Jude Thaddeus. He left as an offering seven of the last $10 he had, praying it could be multiplied by ten so he could pay his wife’s medical fees.
Danny’s prayers were answered for it wasn’t long before he received a job on the radio as a singing toothbrush which paid $75. From that point Danny went on to be one of his days most successful radio, film, and television stars.
In staying true to his promise to St. Jude Thaddeus, Danny, with the help of his mentor, Cardinal Samuel Strinch, decided his “Shrine” to St. Jude would be a general pediatric hospital. In noting the cancer survival rate of 20% for children Danny soon switched his St. Jude shrine to a Cancer and Research Hospital for children only.
In February 1962, Danny founded the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. As he unveiled the St. Jude Thaddeus statue he made the statement, “If I were to die this minute, I would know the reason why I was born.”
To this day no family receives a bill and because of Danny the cancer survival rate for children is now 80%. In 1985, President Reagan awarded Danny the Congressional Gold Medal, the most distinguished civilian award for his humanitarian work.
Danny Thomas died on Feb. 6, 1991, of a heart attack at 79 years old.
WRITER’S NOTE: Danny was the star of the television series, “Make Room For Daddy” and “The Danny Thomas Show” from 1953-57 on ABC and 1957-64 on CBS. His daughter Marlo was the star of “That Girl” from 1966 until 1971 on ABC.