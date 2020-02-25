Last week while I was painting Terry and Judy Scrivner’s living room, Terry made mention that the weather was about to get cold and angry again. The thought of that failed to generate a round of applause from either one of us.
With Terry enjoying horses and myself enjoying cars, we both decided it would be nice to simply hit the “skip” button and go straight to the summer months, do not pass go and do not collect $200. (I remember that saying while always losing at Monopoly.)
It didn’t take but another brush stroke or two before I determined how easy it is to wish your life away. I remember telling Terry that at our stage in life, our hourglasses are running short of sand with the time we have to wager, and at our age, the price was getting too expensive to be leaning on the fast forward button. There was no question that my unceremonious summary was “common ground” we could each invest in.
“I remember when I was just a kid, my grandpa admonishing me more than once,” Terry began with a distant look in his eye. “Maybe it was a Wednesday and I was hoping it was Saturday, or maybe it was a Monday school day and I was wishing it was Friday. Grandpa would always explain with strength in his voice that those days will come soon enough and stop wishing your life away.”
Terry’s grandpa recollection set me to thinking about my own grandma, Loni. When I was a kid, I remember her always saying how “life was so short.” In being totally honest, as a 9-year-old kid, I never quite understood her saying that. I didn’t get how life could be so short. In my mind I still had about 80 years to burn up yet and those were the 80 years that would never come.
Another one of her favorite sayings was how time flies. I could have easily thrown a penalty flag across the room on that one, but in silence, I strongly disagreed with that saying with my mouth wide closed. The only thing I could relate or compare to was spending 7 hours a day in school. Telling me that time flies at that age would be the same thing as saying that ice cream won’t melt in the summertime. In reference to summertime, the three summer months after school let out seemed to last forever to a youngster.
I remember my grandma always attending funerals when I was a kid. Once again, I had no grasp or concept of that either. I wasn’t sure if she new everybody in town or if she was free luncheon spotting.
To date, 53 additional years have deserted the 9-year-old kid, and nowadays, I understand this wishing life away, time flying, thing all too well. For the kid with the “someday never comes” philosophy, someday met me at the station on a fast train and I was the engineer without even realizing it.
Joining me aboard that same train was the old saying: “If wishes were horses, then beggars would ride.” It was just an old tale meaning if wishes came true by simply wishing then even the poorest of all would have everything they wanted.
Colorful dreams of a 9-year-old, I suppose, but It isn’t possible to achieve your desires by simply wishing for them. Wishes and time, it’s all so real and so complicated now. I wish I could just go back to that wide-eyed 9-year-old who didn’t have a care. I wish a wish could take me back to when time didn’t fly and I had “sand” enough to wish my life away without ever realizing there would be a consequence.
Nothing but wishful thinking I guess.