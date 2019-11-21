If I ever needed a reason to better define the meaning of my column “Wasn’t It Yesterday,” I found it at the Tolan-Davis wedding last month when I saw Dottie Roiseland sitting across the room.
To see her again took me back to a young man who at that moment just experienced his life set into fast-forward. My wife and I were 18 years old, “Just Married,” and had just purchased our first home next door to Don and Dottie in 1976. She was only a table away and yet there was a distance of 43 years between us that time had long forgotten. I couldn’t let it go at that.
As the wedding music played on, I found myself on 11th Avenue looking back on looking forward to our young lives just beginning. We were young, strong, and anxious to seek out our space in life with no concern or fears of the unknown.
I wasn’t sure if Dottie had seen me or would even recognize me after all these years gone by but I was certain she wouldn’t be leaving without my acknowledgment. Don and Dottie had three small children back in ‘76 as I recall. There was Renee, Alan, and Kevin and all were under 6 years old when we moved next door.
Most likely I was smiling alone at an empty table when I remembered my wife Sue, dressing up as the Easter Bunny and knocking on Roiseland’s door to bring the children Easter eggs. It’s hard to imagine that those youngsters are pushing 50 years old now but what may be hard to imagine may be harder to let go.
To an 18-year-old who barely passed high school, from my perspective Don Roiseland had some kind of “flare” of genius about him. He was always doing or creating something.
I remember the day he set up what looked to be a TV antenna with wires coming out of his basement window. I noticed the antenna affair was not placed on top of the roof like a person would expect.
At first chance I asked Don what he was doing with the homemade antenna. He explained that it wasn’t an antenna for watching television, rather it was a concoction he used to listen to the stars with. Now I have to be honest, listening to the stars was a “new wrinkle” for this 18-year-old.
Just then, while I was deep into imagining the sounds from the stars, Dottie came and sat beside me saving me the trip. After a hug or two I shared with Dottie that I was just re-living the “stars” story that her late husband Don told me 40 some years ago.
With a smile she reminded me that both her and Don worked at Wartburg as professors in 1968. They met in ‘68 and were married in ‘69. She explained that Don had his Doctorate in Physics and was the Chairman of the Physics Department at Wartburg.
After learning he taught physics as well as astronomy for 25 years I started to get a better appreciation for Don listening to the stars. It was starting to make sense to me. “A stargazer he was, he loved watching the night time skies” Dottie mentioned.
I asked Dottie (out of curiosity) when she moved away from 11th Avenue. She said she moved in 1980 to a duplex across from Hy-Vee while waiting for their new home on Brown Lane. I made mention that I once owned a duplex across from Hy-Vee.
“Yes you did, you bought my duplex from me in 1996.” Dottie chuckled.
I was honest in telling her that I totally forgot that. I asked her how long Don has been gone now?
“He passed away in 1992 of cancer.” She replied. “My husband never quit experimenting with his projects in the garage and the basement. I remember the time Don built a converter and installed it to the engine of the old Dodge Dart. It converted energy that we piped into the duplex. Our meter ran backwards. Don approached the city about buying the excess electricity we couldn’t use. The city wouldn’t buy into it but we sure had cheap utility bills for that year.” Dottie explained. “Don worked his various projects right up until his death in ‘92. Some of his experiments were a little “trying” but I love and miss him so much” Dottie smiled.
After visiting with Dottie at the Tolan-Davis wedding and remembering when we moved next door to her the night of Sue and my wedding 43 years ago, it all seemed to “gel” together into one poetic mix.
I can “feel” the words begging to be written in a story called “Wasn’t It Yesterday,” and in a column with the same title.